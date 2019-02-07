On January 23, 2019, Nadine Brown passed away at St. Frances Hospital in Hartford Ct.. She was 47 years old. She lived in East Hartford Ct. with her loved ones. She was born August 13, 1971, in Georgetown, South Carolina. She graduated from A.I. Prince Technical High School. She was employed at Dunkin Donuts as a Shift Leader. Nadine had a passion for life that few people have. Her smile was contagious and she made everyone around her laugh. She loved all the personal connections she formed and held these connections close to her heart. She truly wanted to brighten everyone's lives, especially her family's. She is survived by her mother Nathalee Brown of East Hartford and her brother Christopher Brown of Windsor Locks. Her two daughters: Jasmine Brown of Oxford, New York and Iyanna Brown of East Hartford; a son Zavion Brown of East Hartford and a granddaughter Camri'lee of East Hartford. Funeral services will be held for Nadine on February 16, 2019 at Mount Zion Church, 62 Abbe Road East Windsor, CT 06088, at 12pm. Letters of condolence can be sent to CHRISTOPHER BROWN at 12 Arlington Road, Windsor locks CT 06096 Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary