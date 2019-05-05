Nadine Glover passed away comfortably on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in South Carolina after a long period of declining health. She is survived by her children Sarah and Andy Glover, a daughter in law, grandchild and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Nadine was born in Evanstan, IL and graduated from Colby Sawyer College in New Hampshire. Nadine refined her talents in design and fashion in Chicago and New York before moving to Suffield, CT to marry Gordy Glover, a teacher at Suffield Academy. Nadine was vibrant and engaged in everything she did. She acted, sang and designed costumes with the Suffield Players, and costumed innumerable productions at Suffield Academy. Nadine enjoyed the outdoors and all things plant related; typically with a golden retriever as companion. She was an avid reader and loved to cook. A quick wit, Nadine loved to play cards and games with equally energetic and engaging people. She is deeply missed by those who knew her. At her request, memories will be celebrated at 1 PM on June 22nd in Suffield, at the Suffield Academy Balance Barn, 185 North Main St. Suffield. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Habitat for Humanity. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019