Nalin S. "Nick" Parikh

Nalin, age 80, died peacefully on May 8th at his home, surrounded by his loving family: wife Jayshri (Rupa), daughter Gini Mangla, son-in-law Neeraj (Raj) Mangla and grandsons Kieran and Shaan Mangla. He was born in India, immigrated to the US in 1968 to attend graduate school, and worked at Duracell, retiring in 2001. He was an avid golfer, tennis player and painter, and recently was volunteering at the Senior Center in Bristol. He is also survived by 2 older sisters and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019
