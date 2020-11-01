Over the years, during one of my many visits to see Nancy’s daughter Margaret, Nancy actually threw me a birthday party! I’ll never forget her consistent warmth and kindness. She was so full of gracious goodness. Her strength and intellect took her wherever she wanted to go. Those places always turned out to be serving others. All who had the good fortune to know this amazing woman, live better lives because of her example. Thank you for blessing my life. God speed Nancy!

With much love, Linda

Linda Buhr

Friend