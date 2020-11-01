1/
Nancy A. Demarinis
1930 - 2020
Nancy A. Demarinis, 90, of Groton passed away Tuesday, Oct 27 2020, at Fairview in Groton. She was born September 11, 1930, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. She was the beloved partner of the late Frederick L. Allen who predeceased her in September of this year. She is survived by four of her children, Margaret Robertson, Elizabeth Weil and her partner Glenn Desabrais, Ted Robertson and Carl Robertson; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, Jimmy. Nancy was a graduate of Mohegan Community College (now Three Rivers), holds a Bachelor'sn degree from University of Connecticut and a Master's degree in counseling from Southern Connecticut State University. She retired after 20 years as a teacher and guidance counselor in the Groton school system. She had a private psychotherapy practice for ten years. She was a founding mother of The Women's Center of Southeastern Connecticut (now known as Safe Futures). She served for many years as Board President, Support Group Facilitator and Hotline Counselor. She loved being involved in politics. She was active in local politics for many years and served on various boards and commissions as well as the Groton City and Groton Town Councils. She considered her 4 terms as the Connecticut 40th District State Representative serving Groton and New London as her crowning achievement. Her last words to us were: "Be Cheerful. I had a wonderful time. Love Mother". A private Graveside Service was held Friday, October 30, 2020 in Groton. Donations may be made in Nancy's memory to: Safe Futures, 16 Jay St, New London, CT 06320. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
Starr Hill Burying Ground
Funeral services provided by
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
October 31, 2020
Over the years, during one of my many visits to see Nancy’s daughter Margaret, Nancy actually threw me a birthday party! I’ll never forget her consistent warmth and kindness. She was so full of gracious goodness. Her strength and intellect took her wherever she wanted to go. Those places always turned out to be serving others. All who had the good fortune to know this amazing woman, live better lives because of her example. Thank you for blessing my life. God speed Nancy!
With much love, Linda
Linda Buhr
Friend
