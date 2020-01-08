Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
580 Elm St.
Rocky Hill, CT
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
580 Elm St.
Rocky Hill, CT
Nancy A. Greenough Obituary
Nancy Ann (Ferris) Greenough, 77, of Berlin, widow of William Greenough, passed away on Sunday (January 5, 2020) at Hospital of Central CT. in New Britain. She was born in Barre, VT. the daughter of the late Hugh and Irene (Pickett) Ferris. Nancy was a prominent member of the League of Women Voters. She was active within the Republican Party as well as in the town of Berlin. She was also a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals. Nancy was a devoted mother and a doting grandmother. There is nothing she wouldn't do for her family. Nancy leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Danielle Greenough of Berlin; a sister, Joanne Mangiameli of Middletown; and her grandson Kyle Greenough of Berlin. She also leaves her best friend of 70 years, Donna Clough and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased be two brothers, James and Richard Ferris. A funeral service will be held on Friday (January 10, 2020) at 11 AM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 AM just prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Breast Cancer Research Foundation... BCRF or The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or a . For donations please mail to: P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241-4238 or at themmrf.org, or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Or at give.bcrf.org. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 8, 2020
