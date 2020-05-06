Nancy (Roche) Griffeth, 68, of East Hartford, beloved wife of the late John Griffeth (2015) passed peacefully at home April 26th. Nancy grew up in Glastonbury before moving to East Hartford. Nancy is survived by her daughters Stacey of Hebron and Vickie of East Hartford as well as her many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister Elaine. Nancy was a stay at home Mom until she started working in the East Hartford school system as a paraprofessional to special education children. Nancy never knew how to say no, if someone needed something she would do it. She organized many birthday, wedding, retirement and baby showers over the years. She was constantly baking and cooking for some event that was coming up. After her retirement her care of children continued as she was never happier than to have a baby in her arms to love. She will be remembered as Auntie Nancy or Nana to many children she loved in her lifetime. Due to the current pandemic health crisis funeral services are private. Donations may be made in Nancy's memory to Alzheimer's Association or your local animal shelter.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.