Nancy A. Griffeth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy (Roche) Griffeth, 68, of East Hartford, beloved wife of the late John Griffeth (2015) passed peacefully at home April 26th. Nancy grew up in Glastonbury before moving to East Hartford. Nancy is survived by her daughters Stacey of Hebron and Vickie of East Hartford as well as her many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister Elaine. Nancy was a stay at home Mom until she started working in the East Hartford school system as a paraprofessional to special education children. Nancy never knew how to say no, if someone needed something she would do it. She organized many birthday, wedding, retirement and baby showers over the years. She was constantly baking and cooking for some event that was coming up. After her retirement her care of children continued as she was never happier than to have a baby in her arms to love. She will be remembered as Auntie Nancy or Nana to many children she loved in her lifetime. Due to the current pandemic health crisis funeral services are private. Donations may be made in Nancy's memory to Alzheimer's Association or your local animal shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved