Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Paul Church of the Community of SS. Isadore and Maria
2577 Main Street
Glastonbury, CT
Nancy A. Rurka


1943 - 2019
Nancy A. Rurka Obituary
Nancy A. (Wojcieszek) Rurka, 76, wife of the late William I. Rurka, peacefully passed away after a long illness on August 24, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Hartford on August 13, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Jessie (Misiaszek) Wojcieszek. Nancy grew up in East Hartford, graduating from East Hartford High School in 1961. She later settled in Glastonbury, and was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to her family. Nancy loved cooking, dancing, laughing and spending time with her family and friends. Nancy will forever be remembered by her son Derek Rurka, his wife Jessica and their children, Jackson and Quinn, of East Hampton, and her devoted daughter Alicia (Rurka) Yip, her husband Ted and their children, Jason, Sydney and Hannah of Glastonbury. Nancy is also survived by her brother Stephen Wojcieszek and his wife Elaine of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, her brother-in-law James Rurka and his wife Sophie of Southington, and her nieces and nephew, Kimberly Wojcieszek, Michael Wojcieszek and Linda (Rurka) Dooley. The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff at Manchester Manor (West and North Wings) for their compassion and care over the past 15 years, as well as the staff and hospice team at Hartford Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Nancy's life will be held Friday August 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Paul Church of the Community of SS. Isadore and Maria, 2577 Main Street Glastonbury. Burial will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, 289 Arch Road, Avon, CT 06001. There will be no calling hours. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home Glastonbury has care of the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 29, 2019
