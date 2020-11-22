1/1
Nancy Ann Fenton
Nancy Ann (Kowalasky) Fenton, 69, of East Hartford passed away on November 12, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. Born in Detroit, MI, to Edward and Lydia (Muzykiewz) Kowalasky, she moved to East Hartford in 1954 and graduated from Penny High School in 1969. After high school, Nancy worked at Amica Insurance for several years and the Glastonbury Citizen newspaper for 25 years where she made many lifelong connections and friends. In addition to her husband Tom of 49 years, Nancy is survived by and will be dearly missed by: her sons Brian Fenton and his wife Susan, of Marlborough, CT, and Kevin Fenton and his wife Meredith, of East Hampton; her grandchildren: Lauren, Sean, Thomas, and Andrew; her brother, Ed Kowalasky Jr., and his wife Carmen, of East Hartford, CT; and other loving family throughout Connecticut. The Fenton family would like to extend their thanks and deep gratitude to the management and staff of the Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation for their thoughtful and considerate care. All funeral services will be private. Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave, East Hartford is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's name to the CT Frontal Temporal Dementia Foundation at http://www.ctftdfoundation.org. For an online memorial, please visit www.NewkirkAndWhitney.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
