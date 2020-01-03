Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
5:30 PM
Holy Cross Church
723 Enfield St
Enfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann Lee


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann Lee Obituary
Nancy Ann Lee, 59, of Enfield, beloved wife to Christopher Lee, entered into Eternal Rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1960, the loving daughter to the late Andy and Florence (Markowski) LaFountain. After graduating from Bay Path, Nancy enjoyed a long career with Travelers Insurance Company for 38 years as an executive secretary. She was very active at Holy Cross Church in Enfield. Nancy enjoyed scrap booking and traveling. The light of her life was her granddaughter, Angelina, and she found great joy in the times they spent together. Nancy will be missed by many and remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. In addition to her husband of 38 years, Christopher, Nancy is survived by a son, Daniel Lee of Granby; her beloved granddaughter, Angelina; two sisters, Karen Caron and Ellen Avery of WI; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 2:30 - 5:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A Funeral Mass will follow at 5:30 pm at Holy Cross Church, 723 Enfield St, Enfield, CT 06082. Please meet at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Nancy may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -