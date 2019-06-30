Nancy Ann (Prann) Segee, age 86, of Simsbury, CT, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019. Born and raised in Deep River, CT, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Nellie (Gerhardt) Prann. She graduated from Deep River H.S. in 1951 and Colby Junior College in 1953. A resident of Simsbury CT for 59 years she is survived by her husband of 63 years Donald. In addition to her husband she is survived by their three children; daughter Paula J. Scott, her husband Daniel of Monroe, CT, son Daniel K. Segee of Granby, CT, son Robert Segee, his wife Kelly of Bloomfield, CT as well as two grandsons, Andrew C. Scott, and Benjamin M. Segee. She started her career as a secretary at WTIC leaving in 1957 to raise her family. She returned to work in 1974 for Simsbury Public Schools as a secretary at the high school retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Gardeners of Simsbury, Farmington Valley Square Dance Club, Family Motor Coach Association and Indian River Manatees (a motor home association). She enjoyed twenty years of vacations with friends and family at their cottage on Cape Cod in Dennisport, MA. Upon retiring they enjoyed winters at their home in Titusville, FL and traveling back and forth across the United States and Canada in their RV visiting all (including Alaska) but 7 states and all but three Canadian Provinces. Funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the Simsbury Volunteer Ambulance of Association at https://www.simsburyems.com/ or to Flags for Simsbury at http://www.flagsforsimsbury.com/. Please visit Nancy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019