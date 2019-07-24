Nancy Lois (Bowker) Glass passed away suddenly at her home in Rocky Hill on Monday, July 15, 2019 of a heart attack. Nancy, also known as "Merry Sunshine" by those who loved her most, was a loving and devoted mother, sister and friend. Nancy was born on January 27, 1958 and grew up in Newington and attended Newington Schools. She was the daughter of Isabella "Dana" (Smith) Bowker and Robert James Bowker. Nancy was married to David Glass who passed away in 1998. Later in her life, Nancy developed a close friendship with Ghislain "Hiss" Jacques and his family. "Hiss" passed away in 2012. They all greeted her in heaven on Monday. Nancy was the loving mother of her daughters, Jessica Elizabeth Glass of Bloomfield and Emily Jordan Glass of New York. After David passed away, Nancy devoted her life to loving and caring for her daughters and their many friends. Nancy also loved and cared for children and adults with mental and physical disabilities throughout her life. Everyone loved Nancy's good home cooking and she loved to cook for others. Nancy had a gift for growing house plants and could grow anything. She also loved animals. Besides her daughters, Nancy is survived by her brother Robert Bowker, Jr. of Vermont and Rocky Hill, her sister Susan Robinson and her husband William of Newington and her sister Carolyn Meserve and her husband John of Naples, Maine. Nancy had many extended family members, nieces and nephews and friends who she loved wholeheartedly…too many to list here. You all know who you are and your many kindnesses to Nancy are appreciated by her entire family. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, July 27th, at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Nancy will be laid to rest privately at a later date. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019