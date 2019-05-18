Nancy Barker Lawrence, 68, of Avon, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 with her family by her side. Nancy was born in Hartford, CT on March 13, 1951 to the late Willard J. Lawrence and Audrey J. Lawrence. Nancy enjoyed life to the fullest as a star athlete and national AAU swim champion. An accomplished, self-taught guitarist, her beautiful, heartfelt singing matched that ability - Nancy entertained family and friends, as well as performed publicly and for charity. Prior to her retirement she enjoyed a successful career with IBM. We will never forget Nan's enthusiasm for helping others and reaching out to us with love and kindness. A devoted friend, cousin, and sister, Nancy is survived by her brothers, James G. Lawrence of Avon, CT, Glenn W. and Priscilla Lawrence, of Bloomfield, CT; Brian Lawrence of Clinton, CT; sister, Kathryn Eaton of Grass Valley, CA; nephew Glenn Wesley Lawrence of NY; and cousin Cynthia J. Ellis of NH. A private family celebration of Nancy's life is planned. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 18, 2019