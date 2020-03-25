|
Nancy B. Tenore, 71 of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born in Eagle Lake, Maine to the late Joseph and Bertha Thibodeau. Nancy graduated from the Hartford school system. Following high school she became a hairdresser. She then moved on and became a buyer for Sage Allen retail stores. She then worked in the executive dining room at Fleet Bank. Later Nancy became a hostess at Chuck's Steak House and then a cashier at West Side Market, retiring in 2014. She found happiness at home in her house coat snuggling with her late dog Boston, an occasional Margarita, or a trip to the Casino. Her Grandchildren always brought a smile to her face. Her love and laughter gave us countless wonderful memories. Nancy Leaves behind her husband of 46 blissful years and love of her life Alfonso Tenore of Rocky Hill; Her two Children, Christina Roettger and husband Ryan of Tolland, Anthony Tenore and wife Elizabeth of Cromwell; Her Grandchildren Tyler and Sophia Roettger and Taylor Ziegler. She also leaves her siblings: Theresa Gagnon, husband Art; Deborah Thibodeau; and Sandy Cheverier, husband Nelson; mother-in-law Arcangela Tenore and late husband Ciro Tenore. Sisters-in-law, Joanne Calderella, husband Bruno, the late Rachel Delisa, husband Frank, and Lorain Deramo, husband Nick. Brothers-in-law, Mario Tenore wife Susan, Gino Tenore, and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her partner in crime and best of friends Pat Abramoske. Due to current restrictions being imposed, a private ceremony will be held for immediate family only. A memorial mass and celebration of Nancy's life will be announced at a later date. If you wish to honor Nancy's memory, please consider a contribution to one of Nancy's most important charities; http://www.reverserett.org In support of finding a cure for her special needs Granddaughter Sophia Roettger. A memory for a Blessing
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020