Nancy B. Whitehead
On September 5, 2020, Nancy Barry Whitehead joined her husband Alton, her brothers Thomas and Joseph Barry and friends in eternal peace. Always one to open her door to family and friends, Nancy quite often found a way to stretch the Sunday dinner she planned for 6 to serve 16, welcoming unexpected guests. Nancy enjoyed card games with friends and family, camping at Hammonasset State Park and vacationing in Vermont, Cape Cod and Florida. But mostly, Nancy was all about her girls; Wendy Pramuka of Cromwell, Linda Gawlak and her husband Matthew of Middlefield and Marcy Lepesko and her husband David of Milford. Her grandchildren Maelynn, Chadam, Amelia, Gabriel and Brendan were a part of her daily life. Particularly as she completed her work life at Southern New England Telephone, Middlesex Hospital and the office of Dr. Joseph Havlicek, her grandchildren would fill her retirement days. The happiness provided by Nancy's three great grandchildren; Cassidy, Cadence and Cameron would always bring a huge smile to her face with just their presence. The family will be forever grateful and would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Connecticut Baptist Home for their loving and compassionate care. Their ability to make Nancy feel like she had an extended family provided comfort and ease with her daily challenges. Donations can be made in Nancy's name to the Connecticut Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT, 06450. Private graveside services will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
September 12, 2020
Dear Wendy, Linda and Marcy and all family members...my mom, my wife, and I extend our deepest sympathies for your loss. Our memories of both Nancy and Al are counted as some of the fondest recollections of these many years. My mom is, of course, devastated, and we will all miss Nancy. She was a sweet and giving soul; like Al, she was the life and spirit of so many good times we shared on Tryon Street. We are all so sorry for your loss, and hope that our fond memories and best wishes will help to support you during this difficult time.

With all of our heartfelt condolences,

Dave LaBella
David LaBella
Friend
September 12, 2020
Dear Wendy, Linda and Marcy,

Your mother was the best example of a loving mother and friend. She was kind, welcoming and always able to give the best advise. How she loved her family! So sorry to learn of her passing. Know that I will hold Nancy and all of you in prayer. Love, Jane Fleming
Jane Fleming
Friend
September 12, 2020
Wendy, So very sorry to hear about the loss of your Mom. I am sure you will have many fond memories to help you through this difficult time. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family
Cindy & Rick Yuris
Friend
September 11, 2020
Wendy and Family, we are heartbroken to hear about your mom. Our sincerest sympathies to everyone.

Nancy and Gary Morgan
Friend
