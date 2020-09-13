Dear Wendy, Linda and Marcy and all family members...my mom, my wife, and I extend our deepest sympathies for your loss. Our memories of both Nancy and Al are counted as some of the fondest recollections of these many years. My mom is, of course, devastated, and we will all miss Nancy. She was a sweet and giving soul; like Al, she was the life and spirit of so many good times we shared on Tryon Street. We are all so sorry for your loss, and hope that our fond memories and best wishes will help to support you during this difficult time.



With all of our heartfelt condolences,



Dave LaBella

David LaBella

Friend