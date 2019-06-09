Home

Nancy C Futterlieb, 74, passed away peacefully on, Thursday June 6, 2019 with her loving husband of 53 years, David and sons Eric and Ryan by her side. Nancy was born in Hartford, CT, to Eric and Signe Swanson, February 5, 1945. David and Nancy retired to Highland Lakes Community in Leesburg, FL from Kensington, CT. Nancy was an avid reader, enjoyed art, loved to travel and cherished her beautiful grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her husband David Futterlieb, sons Eric D Futterlieb, (Renee) of Meriden, CT, and Ryan A Futterlieb of Leesburg, FL. Sisters Elizabeth Forler, Ann Bogoslofski of East Granby, CT, Barbara Poirier of New Hartford, CT. Four grandchildren, Brianna, Adrianna, Leah and Jacob, also many loving nieces and nephews. A private service for family will be held with burial at the Florida National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers please donate to Cornerstone Hospice Mike Conley House
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019
