|
|
Nancy C. Olsen, of Meriden passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harry W. Olsen. She is survived by her three daughters: Deb Olsen of Middletown, Laura (Bryan) Barber of Middletown, Heidi (Tom) Badera of North Carolina; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Nancy's funeral will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the CT Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450 or the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. To share a condolence with her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020