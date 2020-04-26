Home

Nancy C. Olsen


1932 - 2020
Nancy C. Olsen Obituary
Nancy C. Olsen, of Meriden passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harry W. Olsen. She is survived by her three daughters: Deb Olsen of Middletown, Laura (Bryan) Barber of Middletown, Heidi (Tom) Badera of North Carolina; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Nancy's funeral will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the CT Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450 or the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. To share a condolence with her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
