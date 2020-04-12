|
Nancy A. (Sinacore) Carron, 74, of East Hartford, died peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Charles W. Carron, Sr. Born in Hartford to the late James and Rose (Garceau) Sinacore, she was raised in East Hartford and graduated from East Hartford High School Class of 1963. For 20 years Nancy resided in Newington and then lived in Cromwell for 20 years before returning to East Hartford. She was formerly employed by Master Log Systems of Newington and Connecticut Credit in Glastonbury. She enjoyed ceramics and loved time spent boating with Chuck for many years. A loving and devoted wife and mother, she leaves her son Charles W. Carron, Jr., of Waterford, and his dear friend Carrie Neri of Salem. She also leaves two sisters, Theresa LeBlanc and husband Robert of Middletown, and Lillian Cordio in Texas; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was pre-deceased by two sisters, M. Doris Carpenter and Lillian Mills; and two brothers, James Sinacore, Jr., and Ernest Levesque. She will be laid to rest privately in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the , 45 Ash St, East Hartford, CT 06108, or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020