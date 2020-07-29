Nancy Ellen (Burman) Cutler, of Amelia Island, FL and Orrs Island, ME, left this life on July 25th, 2020 after a short illness. Nancy was born on March 21, 1938, the only child of Myles Ambrose Burman and Amy Catherine (Hefferman) Burman. Nancy grew up in Stephensburg, NJ and was the salutatorian of her graduating class at Hackettstown High School. Nancy received her nursing degree from Grace New Haven School of Nursing (now Yale School of Nursing) and attended Boston University. Nancy worked several years as an RN in the labor and delivery ward of Glens Fall Hospital in Glens Falls, NY, In Boston, Nancy met Bill, her handsome and charming neighbor. They married in 1960 and shared 57 years together during which she endured, with a gentle scolding and a hidden smile, his bad jokes and he enjoyed her amazing cooking. They spent many happy years living in Argyle, NY, Granby, CT, Orrs Island, ME and Amelia Island, FL and enjoyed traveling the world after Bill's retirement. An avid reader and skilled craftsperson, Nancy possessed a quiet determination and her calm, yet steady, presence lent those she loved the knowledge she was always available to listen, love and lend a hand. She instilled in her family the belief that some of the most meaningful moments in life happen in the kitchen and at the table, surrounded by family, friends, dogs, food, laughter, stories, bad jokes and love. Nancy was predeceased by her parents and husband, William Clyde Cutler. She will be tremendously missed by her children, Kathleen Hutchins ( Phillip Dudley) of Bath, ME, William Cutler, Jr. (John Wlodarczyk) of Laguna Beach, CA, Amy Cutler (James Maloney) of Marblehead, MA and Jay Cutler, of Holyoke, MA; grandchildren, Lance and Nadine Stilphen, Aidan, Maeve and Declan Maloney, Anna and Emelia Pisinski-Cutler; great grandchildren Blake Stilphen and Riley Rusaw; and the enormous extended family she and Bill formed through closely-nurtured, lifelong friendships. Although we mourn the loss of her, we know she is where she belongs, with Bill and the crazy, beloved Cutler dogs. Our heartache is entirely in the thought of life without her true and loving presence. Donations may be made in Nancy's memory to: Harpswell Land Trust, PO Box 359, 153 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, Maine 04079 or Amelia Island Museum of History, 233 S. 3rd Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.



