Nancy Elizabeth Driscoll, M.D., died July 10, 2020 at her home in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, after living courageously with breast cancer for five years. Nancy was born January 9, 1957 in Bristol CT to Dr. Arthur J. Driscoll, Jr. and Lucy Peckham Driscoll. Nancy is survived by her sisters: Sue Driscoll, Bristol, VT; Jane Driscoll (Jack Hale), Hartford CT; Anne Peterson, Summerville, SC; Lucy LaRocca (David), Madison, CT and Kathy Martel (Steve), Standish, ME. Also surviving are her brothers Jack Sanjay Driscoll (Sharda), Kerala, India and Tom Driscoll (Lyresa Pleskovitch), Mountain View, CA. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Kathy Driscoll Ferreira, Gordon Hale, Greg Hale, Amy LaRocca, Karen LaRocca, Sylvia Sword, Kevin Sword, Nate Martel and Andy Martel. Nancy's family and friends will plan a memorial service next summer, when it is safe to gather and celebrate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store