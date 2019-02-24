Nancy E. (Langer) LaMonica, 69, of Avon, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. She was born March 24, 1949 in Hartford, daughter of the late Walter A. and Emily (Pomaski) Langer and had been a life-long resident of Avon. Nancy was a talented seamstress for many years who loved to sew, and designed clothes for the original Cabbage Patch Kid Dolls. She also enjoyed crafts, gardening, drawing, painting, writing, cooking and baking. She is survived by her four daughters, Ann LaMonica of Avon, Amanda Steffen and her husband John of East Longmeadow, MA, Cindy Mazzotta and her husband Marco of Glastonbury and Shari Picard of Torrington; her grandchildren, Madison and Jackson Steffen, Marilena and Matteo Mazzotta, Connor and Alyssa Picard; her sister, Cynthia Smith of Mayodan, NC; and her three nephews, Jeff, Jon and Jason Smith. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2nd from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM, closing with a prayer service at 3:00 PM. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), 22100 Gratiot Avenue, Eastpoint, MI 48021 or at https://www.aarda.org. Please visit Nancy's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary