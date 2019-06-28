Nancy Ellen (Newton) Mellow, 75, of Avon, beloved wife of William E. Mellow, passed away, Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Leslie L. and Christine (Dissell) Newton, Sr., she was raised there on the family farm which encompassed the now Sisson Avenue and Newton Street area. Nancy graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1961 and was employed by the State of Connecticut before moving to CA where she was employed by Raytheon. She returned to CT and retired as the administrative assistant to the Commissioner of Mental Retardation. She and Bill lived in Farmington and Avon for the past 20 years spending Winters in Boynton Beach, FL. Nancy was a member of Abigail Phelps Chapter of the DAR and numerous of her direct descendants served in the Revolutionary War. She and Bill were active as Civilian Reenactors with Company F 14th Connecticut Volunteer Infantry doing educational programs and reenactments of the Civil War era. Nancy loved music and dancing and was an avid reader. Entering her home, you would always find the television turned to the political shows which she enjoyed. Most of all she loved her family, entertaining, and supporting her grandchildren's activities. Besides her husband Bill of 47 years; she leaves a daughter Lisa Mellow Kozikowski and her husband Robert of Burlington; two grandchildren Neil-Newton and Abbey Dissell Kozikowski; two brothers Leslie L. Newton, Jr. of Cape Elizabeth, ME, and David D. Newton of Ft. Meyers, FL; nieces Diane Sikorski, Kimberly Steele; nephews Jeffrey Newton, and Brandon and Sean Henrickson; and sister-in-law Nancy Shuman and her husband Charles. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a niece Lori Zeppieri and her sister-in-law Marion Newton. Her family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10-11 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Contributions may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 28, 2019