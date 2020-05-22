Nancy Goddard Walz
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Goddard Walz, 67, of Charlestown, RI, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, 2020 after a long illness. Born on March 31, 1953, in Manchester, CT, to Harold and Agnes (Jordan) Walz, she lived for many years in Hebron, CT before moving to Charlestown, RI. She spent the majority of her career in banking and finance, retiring as Vice President of MidCap Credit. Upon retirement she and her husband, Tim, split their time between the beach in Rhode Island and a house in Bonita Springs, Florida. They traveled extensively, enjoying the opportunity to explore countries around the world. Nancy loved being outdoors, whether walking with her husband, relaxing on the beach, or enjoying an evening on the porch. Nancy touched the lives of many with her loving heart and compassionate nature. She embodied the phrase, "To know her is to love her." Her door was always open to friends and family, providing a place to celebrate life, as well as a comfortable escape when times were tough. Nancy persevered through challenges that were thrown her way, right up until the end. Even when she was dealing with her own struggles, she was always there for those who needed her. Her legacy is one of caring and understanding and she will be truly missed by all who knew her. As one of her friends said, "I got to know Nancy better, and to love her as a friend, after she and Tim moved down to Sea Lea full time. That time also coincided with her illness. However, she and Tim both let us in on what they were facing, and how they were facing it--with grace, and openness. Whenever Nancy's strength and energy allowed it, she opted for living her life fully. She and Tim went to neighbors for dinner, hosted parties, went with friends to the theater, saw their family, and even bought a house in Florida to enjoy a warm winter. She and Tim cherished each good day, and endured the bad days with patience and acceptance. Through it all, they held onto one another and their friends." Nancy is survived by her husband and best friend, Timothy Urban of Charlestown, RI; daughter Caitlyn Marsh, wife of Anderson Marsh, of Lebanon, PA; daughter Allisyn Pentleton, partner of Erik Anderson of Manchester, CT; grandsons Jacob Marsh and Zachary Marsh of Lebanon, PA; brother Tom Walz, husband of Susan, of Willits, CA; brother James Walz, husband of Lois, of Glastonbury, CT; and sister Mary Green of Burnsville, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Agnes, and her brother-in-law, David Green. John F. Tierney Funeral Home in Manchester, CT will be handling arrangements. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Nancy's memory can be made to the Partnership for Breast Care, Hartford Hospital, Philanthropy Department, 80 Seymour St., Hartford, CT 06102. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved