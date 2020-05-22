Nancy Goddard Walz, 67, of Charlestown, RI, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, 2020 after a long illness. Born on March 31, 1953, in Manchester, CT, to Harold and Agnes (Jordan) Walz, she lived for many years in Hebron, CT before moving to Charlestown, RI. She spent the majority of her career in banking and finance, retiring as Vice President of MidCap Credit. Upon retirement she and her husband, Tim, split their time between the beach in Rhode Island and a house in Bonita Springs, Florida. They traveled extensively, enjoying the opportunity to explore countries around the world. Nancy loved being outdoors, whether walking with her husband, relaxing on the beach, or enjoying an evening on the porch. Nancy touched the lives of many with her loving heart and compassionate nature. She embodied the phrase, "To know her is to love her." Her door was always open to friends and family, providing a place to celebrate life, as well as a comfortable escape when times were tough. Nancy persevered through challenges that were thrown her way, right up until the end. Even when she was dealing with her own struggles, she was always there for those who needed her. Her legacy is one of caring and understanding and she will be truly missed by all who knew her. As one of her friends said, "I got to know Nancy better, and to love her as a friend, after she and Tim moved down to Sea Lea full time. That time also coincided with her illness. However, she and Tim both let us in on what they were facing, and how they were facing it--with grace, and openness. Whenever Nancy's strength and energy allowed it, she opted for living her life fully. She and Tim went to neighbors for dinner, hosted parties, went with friends to the theater, saw their family, and even bought a house in Florida to enjoy a warm winter. She and Tim cherished each good day, and endured the bad days with patience and acceptance. Through it all, they held onto one another and their friends." Nancy is survived by her husband and best friend, Timothy Urban of Charlestown, RI; daughter Caitlyn Marsh, wife of Anderson Marsh, of Lebanon, PA; daughter Allisyn Pentleton, partner of Erik Anderson of Manchester, CT; grandsons Jacob Marsh and Zachary Marsh of Lebanon, PA; brother Tom Walz, husband of Susan, of Willits, CA; brother James Walz, husband of Lois, of Glastonbury, CT; and sister Mary Green of Burnsville, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Agnes, and her brother-in-law, David Green. John F. Tierney Funeral Home in Manchester, CT will be handling arrangements. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Nancy's memory can be made to the Partnership for Breast Care, Hartford Hospital, Philanthropy Department, 80 Seymour St., Hartford, CT 06102. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.