A beautiful gentle soul, Nancy H. LaFleur, 90, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. She knew no boundaries when it came to love and compassion for her family. She always listened with great understanding. Never a judgmental thought, she just offered a positive idea or outlook on any concern we brought her way. Mom was always a great source of comfort, warmth and love. We sisters always enjoyed the numerous sleepovers we had at Mom's house. It brought us back to our childhood when we were silly, watched great movies, played cards and games and ate anything we wanted! We all loved that and those memories will be cherished forever. Nancy was a great cook. Sunday dinners were feasts with all the family present. Her lasagna was legendary. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and participated in a few leagues. Throughout her life she loved to swim, always gliding so effortlessly through the water. She was a great dancer. Saturday night board games or cards with her parents and her best friend Mary brought much laughter and fun to our home for many years. Her life was her family. Nancy leaves behind her precious daughters Nanette (Mark) Loper, Suzanne Keeney, Lori (John) Saglio, Georgette LaFleur and Michele Leahy; her grandchildren Val, Jana, Mark Jr., Nikki, David, Dylan, Raelene, Sarah, Kevin and Kelly; her great-grandchildren Raya, Charlotte, Cameron, Jackson and Ella; and her beloved sister Jane H. Morton. Nancy was predeceased by her brother James Hills. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and their families. As her daughters, we are aware of the great gift we had with our Mom. Our hearts are broken yet we rejoice in knowing she isn't in pain anymore, she's free and at peace. Thank you Mom, we love you so much. Love transcends all and we know you're keeping an eye on us always and in that we will take comfort. For you Mom, we are hoping that the world beyond this earth greets you with the open arms of loved ones you have missed; a mind of clear memories with no confusion and a perpetual lens that allows you to view us all moving forward. Hoping you finally enjoy receiving your oversized million dollar Publisher's Clearing House check; a winning Bingo card; a high score scrabble game; and an endless supply of special treats- popsicles, candy, and chocolates... and don't you worry Mom, we will all carry on your tradition of corny jokes and puns forever. We wish to acknowledge the kind and compassionate care Mom received at Hartford Hospital ICU as she was a victim of Covid-19. The nurses who tended to Mom in her last hours were true angels. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from all of our friends during this time. Nancy supported St. Jude for many years. Should you wish to make a donation in her memory please send to: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Mulryan Funeral Home will make arrangements for a private burial in observation of social distancing. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020