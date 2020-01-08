Home

Nancy H. Willard

Nancy H. Willard Obituary
Nancy(Krupa) Wiilard, 59 of Greenville Texas, formerly of Windsor CT passed away on Thursday Jan 2, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. She leaves her loving boyfriend James Price of TX, Her father Conrad Krupa of Windsor CT, siblings Valorie Bidwell of Enfield CT, Alan Krupa of Windsor CT, Wally Krupa of Windsor CT, Victoria & Robert Barber of Windsor CT & William & Elsie Krupa of Manchester CT and several nephews and great nieces and nephew. She also leaves behind her beloved pets, three cats & two dogs. She was predeceased by her Mother Jacqueline Krupa and her brother Anthony. There are no services scheduled at this time. Donations can be made to the in her name.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 8, 2020
