Nancy Hall (Nichols)Roggeveen died July 5, 2019 at her home in West Hartford. Nancy was born on July 23, 1919 in Boston, Massachusetts . Her parents were Hall Nichols and Cora Codman (Ely) Nichols. She was predeceased in 2001 by her husband of 60 years Adriaan Roggeveen. She is survived by her two sons Robert Hall Roggeveen and Adriaan Nicholas Roggeveen and their spouses Brenda and Mary Frances. She is also survived by her grandchildren Robin, Catherine, Adriaan Robert, Alexa, and Erica, by her great grandchildren Alison, Stephen, Christopher, Carolina, Benjamin, and Gideon and by her great great grandchild Aubrey. Nancy came from old Yankee stock. It is safe to say, and to this she would have agreed, she cared more for others than herself. She helped her family- direct and extended - whenever she could, and in any way she could. She could be their rock, their safe harbor. She will be remembered for being razor sharp to the end, always expressing her deep concern for family to the very end. She was the baker of the best apple pie. She created wonderful needlework. She knitted sweaters that kept us warm. She fed us wonderful meals. And like a dedicated housewife of the 1940s, 1950s, and into the 21st Century, she kept the house in order in every way. She loved to garden and created a special rose garden in the high desert of California when she lived in Twentynine Palms, California. Nancy was born in Boston and raised in Brookline, Massachusetts. Married in 1941, she supported her husband's career and lived in East Orange, New Jersey, Norfolk, Virginia, New Orleans, Louisiana, Red Bank and Little Silver, New Jersey, and Cohasset and Boston, Massachusetts. After her husband's retirement - but surely not hers, she lived on Nantucket, Massachusetts, in Farmington, Connecticut, Twentynine Palms, California, moving to West Hartford, Connecticut more than 25 years ago! She was a fighter to the end, yielding only to the inexorable advance of old age. She fulfilled her desire to die at home. The family gives its special thanks for the end of life care provided by the hospice program of Masonicare. We also give our deep felt and eternal thanks to her team of personal caregivers: created and led by Stephanie, anchored by Natasha, strengthened by Coretta, Deloris, Pam, and Dorothy. Together these wonderful women provided extraordinary 24/7/365 caring and support - physical, emotional, and spiritual - to her and to all of us. Without them, she and we would not have been able to bring her life's journey to the end she wanted. Interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, Massachusetts. Memorial gifts may be made to the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, 77 Forest St., Hartford, CT 06105 Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019