Nancy Humphreys Obituary
Nancy A. Humphreys, a 32-year resident of West Simsbury, CT was born in Ventura, Southern California on December 18th, 1938 and died on February 9th, 2019 in Farmington, Connecticut. She was born to Phillip E. Humphreys, and Caroline M. Humphreys, nee Peters. She was predeceased by her brothers, Stephen and Griffith. She is survived by her life partner and spouse of 34 years, Jo Nol, sister-in-law, Erica Nol, brothers-in-law, Chas Nol and Chris Risley, as well as her nieces Carla, Suzanne, Brynna Risley, Heather and Melissa, nephews Tim and Patrick, grandnieces, Violet, Poppy, Ophelia and cousins Laural, Ned, and Jimmy Humphreys. A memorial will be held on May 22, 2019 from 6 - 9 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, 50 Bloomfield Avenue, Hartford. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with arrangements. www.bcbailey.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019
