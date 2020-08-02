1/
Nancy J. Caron
1955 - 2020
Nancy Joan (Boisvert) Caron, 64, of Enfield, beloved wife of 45 years to Rene Caron, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Daughter of the late Clement and Yolanda (Hebert) Boisvert, she was born in Hartford on November 3, 1955. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Enfield and a graduate of Our Lady of Angels Academy Class of "73". She was employed as an executive administrative assistant for Stanadyne Industries, a position she held for 23 years, and where she made many close friends, including her golf buddies. Nancy was an avid reader and loved to have new adventures. She was always ready to join in. Nancy especially enjoyed trips to NYC and attending local theater. She was the loving caregiver to her parents Clem and Yolande Boisvert. In addition to her loving husband Rene, Nancy is survived by her sister, Donna Lamb and her husband Tom of Springfield, MA; her brother-in-law Herve Caron of Windsor Locks; and her sisters-in-law, Perry Kokofsky and her husband, Danny Sr. of Broad Brook and Ginette Turner and her husband Stephen of Cheshire. She was also the proud, loving aunt to nine nieces and nephews, Matthew, Rebecca, and Andrew Lamb, Danny Jr., Kimberly (Blackwelder) and Ryan Kokofsky, and Nathan, Haley, and Payton Turner, and many extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4 – 7 pm at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St, Windsor Locks. A funeral service will be celebrated for Nancy at 10 am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St Joseph Cemetery. Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
August 1, 2020
Bernie Niedzielski
Friend
