Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Nancy J. Savage Obituary
Nancy J. (Kelsey) Savage, 69, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Frederick Savage for 51 years. Born in Norwich, daughter of the late Robert and Kaethe (Rausche) Kelsey, she was a longtime Newington resident. Nancy enjoyed sewing, crafts, making dolls and spending time camping with family. She was an avid dog lover, especially of her beloved yorkies, Hannah and Hutch and her golden retriever Molly. Above all, Nancy loved her family and cherished her grandchildren. Along with her husband, she leaves her three children, Michael Savage and his wife Donna of Glastonbury, Amy Wilkins of Charlestown, NH and Michele Savage with whom she shared her home in Newington, her four grandsons, Michael, Josh, Jake and Joe. She also leaves her sister Betty Polce of Newington, her nieces Alison and Kaethe, grandniece Cassidy and grandnephew Mason, her brother Robert Kelsey, Jr. and his wife Lynn of Brentwood, CA, her niece Lauren, her brother David Kelsey and his wife Robyn of Plainville and several cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Oct. 9th, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10th, at 11:00 a.m. at Newington Memorial. She will be laid to rest privately in Center Cemetery, Newington. Memorial donations may be made to The Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center, UConn Health, Main Building, 300 UConn Health Boulevard, Farmington, CT 06030. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 7, 2019
