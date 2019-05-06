Home

POWERED BY

Services
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Jakobsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jakobsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Jakobsen Obituary
Nancy D. Jakobsen, 79, of Stafford Springs, CT, wife of the late Ralph A. Jakobsen, passed away with her best friend Gerry Canestrari at her side on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Albert and Mildred (Woods) DePellegrini. Nancy was a parishioner of St. Edward Church, and was an avid fan of UConn Women's Basketball. She enjoyed being in her yard and gardening, needle point crafts, and her cats. Nancy is survived by her two sons, Clifford Jakobsen and his wife Terry of Stafford Springs, CT, and Eric Jakobsen of Plainville, CT; grandson, Alex Jakobsen; brother, Robert DePellegrini and his wife Dolores, sister-in-law, Lydia DePellegrini; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Albert DePellegrini. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M., with a funeral service to take place at 11:00 A.M., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The family will be eternally grateful for everything that Nancy's longtime friend and neighbor, Gerry, did for her over the years. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now