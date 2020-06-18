Nancy Jean Dooley, age 67, of Colchester, passed away peacefully at home with her beloved family by her side on Friday, June 12th following a courageous & valiant 4 ½ year battle with Leukemia. Born in Ysleta, TX on July 5, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred & Christine (Cummings) Piette. Nancy & her 3 siblings grew up in Colchester & attended Bacon Academy. She attended Three Rivers Community College in Norwich where she earned her Associate's degree. She worked as a purchaser for Nova Electronics in Colchester and also worked for GBR Corporation in Chester for many years. She then worked for Whelen Engineering until retiring in 2016. On June 3rd, 1972 at Colchester Federated Church, Nancy married her first love, Daniel Collins; together they raised Justin and Patience until she lost Danny to a short battle with cancer in 1987. Nancy found love again with John Dooley, whom she married at Colchester Federated Church on September 22, 1990. With John they started a second phase of the family and raised Siobhan and Patrick. Nancy enjoyed nature and took great pride in her meticulously cared for garden, she was also very talented with crocheting & quilling, but her greatest joy in life was her family. In addition to her husband of over 29 years, Nancy will be forever loved and missed by her beloved children, Justin Collins, Patience Collins, Siobhan Dooley & Patrick Dooley; her cherished grandchildren, Ethan Collins, Hannah Collins, Isabella Wisnieski & Landon Wisnieski; her sister, Cindy & husband, Scott Michaelson as well as their children, Adam & wife Rueby, Christopher & Bruce Michaelson, her nephew Glen Piette and his wife Samantha; and numerous extended family members and friends. In addition to both of her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brothers, Bruce & Glen Piette. Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 20th from 4-7pm at the Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. On Monday, June 22nd at 11am, a graveside service will be held directly at Linwood Cemetery, 235 Linwood Cemetery Rd., Colchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Colchester Federated Church, 60 S. Main St. Colchester, CT 06415. To read full obituary and offer online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 18, 2020.