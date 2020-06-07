Nancy Jean (Mayer) Sangiovanni, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Anthony Sangiovanni, passed away peacefully at her home, on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Nancy was born in Hartford, CT on November 24th, 1927, to the late Joseph and Emma Mayer. She graduated from Bulkeley High School in 1945 and went on to work as an administrative assistant for many years. She was most proud of her work with the East Hartford Public Schools, where she retired in 1982. She had a love for dogs, was an avid reader, and enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Nancy was known to family as "Mim" and Auntie Nancy. She is lovingly remembered and survived by her son, Craig and his wife Lynda of South Windsor; her granddaughter Michelle of South Windsor; her twin sister, Marion Szeluga and her husband Ludwick of Tucson, AZ; her nephew Kenneth Szeluga of Tucson, AZ; and her niece Debra Szeluga of Coralville, IA. Nancy was also predeceased by her son, Matthew, and her nephew, Richard Szeluga. Services will be private. Her family would like to give a special thank you to the many caregivers for their wonderful care and continued support and warmth. We are forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org or mailed to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book for the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.