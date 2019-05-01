Nancy Britt Juliano, formerly of Granby, CT, passed away peacefully after a long illness at the age of 82 years. Nancy was born in Hartford to Della Molinari Britt and William Griffin Britt on October 24, 1936. She was raised in Waterbury briefly and moved to Springfield, MA. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield, MA and then graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C. with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She advanced her studies at Middlebury College (Graduate School of Languages) in Madrid, Spain, earning a Master's Degree in Spanish. Nancy was an intellect and always strived to further her education and teaching preparation at Dartmouth College, State University of New York, and Fairfield University. Nancy had a long career teaching Spanish. She began her teaching career at The Gulf Oil Corporation, San Tome Staff School in Venezuela and continued teaching at the high school and college level including Conard High School, St. Thomas Seminary, and Tunxis Community College. During her tenure at Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, she also taught French in addition to Spanish and was the Department Chair. After her retirement from teaching at Ethel Walker, she was an adjunct faculty member at Saint Joseph College as a supervisor of student teachers. While her retirement years were cut short due to the onset of illness, she enjoyed reading, traveling, experiencing culture, theatre, bird watching, painting, playing bridge, and attending her annual "Bitty Bash" get-away with college friends. She also spent her time volunteering at Gifts of Love in Avon, often speaking Spanish with the clients. Nancy was taught resiliency, perseverance, strength, and grace early in life from her mother, Della. She always was thinking of others before herself. "It is more blessed to give than to receive" was something she believed and lived her life accordingly. Her greatest gift of joy, was shown through her constant smiling and laughter.Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. She treasured her friendships made along the way from her time in San Tome, Venezuela, Madrid, Spain, fellow teachers, and neighbors. She will be greatly missed by her children; daughter, Lisa Juliano Pillow and son-in-law Christopher Pillow of West Hartford, CT, and son Robert Britt Juliano and daughter- in–law, Andrea Terra Juliano of Piermont, NY. Nancy had five grandchildren, whom she cherished: Elizabeth Pillow, Olivia Pillow, Katherine Pillow, Hudson Juliano and Logan Juliano. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 35 years, Robert F. Juliano. We are thankful for the wonderful care she received from her caregivers over the years, who fondly referred to her as "Fancy Nancy". We are grateful for your commitment to maintaining her dignity and quality of life until the end. Family and friends may gather on Friday, May 3, 10 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Saint Therese Roman Catholic Church in Granby, CT. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery.Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 2nd from 5-8 p.m., at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby. Memorial donations may be made to: Gifts of Love, 34 East Main Street Avon, CT 06001 www.giftsoflovect.org or Jog Your Memory 5K Inc., 56 Nichols Road, Needham, MA 02492 www.jogyourmemory5k.org with proceeds directed to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CureAlz). For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 1, 2019