Nancy K. Groft
1927 - 2020
Nancy K. Groft, age 93, died on May 16, 2020 at her home in North Greenbush. Born on May 4, 1927 in North Canton, OH, she was the daughter of William L. Shuttleworth and Marie Figley Shuttleworth. After graduating from high school she attended MacMurray College, IL until her marriage in 1949 to George P. Groft of Steubenville, OH. She was predeceased by her husband who died 4 years ago on the same day. They lived in Hartford, Simsbury and Canton Center, CT for over 60 years before moving to the Albany area in 2016. Nancy was an avid gardener, horsewomen, downhill skier, artist and gourmet cook. She was a member of the Cherry Brook Garden Club, the Canton Center Historical Society, and the Albany Institute of History & Art since 1987. She leaves her daughter Tammis K. Groft and her husband David P. Quinn of Albany, NY and two grandchildren Hallee M. Quinn and her husband Quinn D. Wacenske of Leominster, MA and Elias K. Quinn of Los Angeles, CA. Her sister Ann B. Clark of Richmond, VA and her brother William. L. Shuttleworth of Canton, OH predeceased her. A memorial service will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albany Institute of History & Art, 125 Washington Ave, Albany, New York 12210-1940. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
