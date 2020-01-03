Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
2577 Main St
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Hebron Ave.
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Heley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy K. Heley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy K. Heley Obituary
Nancy Kammerer Heley, 70, of Glastonbury, beloved wife of Walton F. (Skip) Heley, III died peacefully on January 1st at Saint Francis Hospital in the company of loved ones. Her legacy of immense fortitude and character will live on in her children and grandchildren; Karen and Joss French of West Hartford and their children Ariana and Lucas, Andy and Emmy Heley of Abington, Ma, and their daughter Lyla, and Matthew Heley of Hamden, CT. Nancy also leaves her brother, William. Nancy grew up in St. James, NY, and earned a degree in nursing at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY. Her nursing career spanned several decades, in a variety of roles, culminating, after retirement, in membership in Parish Nurses of St. Paul's Church in Glastonbury. Nancy always quietly embraced her faith and engaged others with her heart and gentle nature. Calling hours will be at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday, January 5th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, 2577 Main St. in Glastonbury at 10 AM on Monday, January 6th with burial to immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor to benefit nursing home residents, or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.Dana-Farber.org designated to the research work of Dr. Ian Krop. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -