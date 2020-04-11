|
Nancy Krupp, 87, of Manchester, CT, died on April 8, 2020 of complications related to Covid-19. Nancy was born in Wallingford on November 5, 1932 and lived her life in Connecticut. For over 25 years, Nancy lived in a group home in Manchester under the kind, nurturing care of staff from MARC, Inc. Nancy was a gentle person who had challenges in life that were eased by her caregivers and her family. Nancy loved having her hair done and her fingernails painted; treasured wristwatches and radios and getting mail; never forgot a name and always wanted to hear about others; and looked forward to going to Shady Glen with her family for a grilled cheese sandwich and a strawberry milkshake. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Edith and Harry Krupp, of Wallingford and Manchester; and her sister-in-law, Judy-Arin Krupp, of Manchester. She is survived by her brother, Alan F. Krupp, MD, of Newton, MA (formerly of Manchester); nephew Peter Krupp, and his wife Vicki, of Needham, MA; nephew Larry Krupp of Arlington, MA; niece Susan Krupp, and her husband Eric Brown, of Lexington, MA; niece Karen Cheyney, and her husband Scott Rebhun, of Grantham, NH, and seven great-nieces and -nephews. Nancy is also fondly remembered by her devoted caregivers and friends at MARC, including Tracey, Sylviu, Paul, Delci, Carolyn, Peter, LaToya, Sharkithia, Kathleen, Kaitrina and so many others. A private graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Beth Sholom Memorial Park in Manchester. On Tuesday from 4:30-5:50 pm, a virtual shiva will be held with Nancy's family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MARC, Inc., 151 Shelton Road, Manchester, CT 06042. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.manchesterfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020