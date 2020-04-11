Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Shiva
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
4:30 PM - 5:45 PM
virtual shiva will be held with Nancy's family and friends
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
Beth Sholom Memorial Park
Manchester, CT
Nancy Krupp, 87, of Manchester, CT, died on April 8, 2020 of complications related to Covid-19. Nancy was born in Wallingford on November 5, 1932 and lived her life in Connecticut. For over 25 years, Nancy lived in a group home in Manchester under the kind, nurturing care of staff from MARC, Inc. Nancy was a gentle person who had challenges in life that were eased by her caregivers and her family. Nancy loved having her hair done and her fingernails painted; treasured wristwatches and radios and getting mail; never forgot a name and always wanted to hear about others; and looked forward to going to Shady Glen with her family for a grilled cheese sandwich and a strawberry milkshake. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Edith and Harry Krupp, of Wallingford and Manchester; and her sister-in-law, Judy-Arin Krupp, of Manchester. She is survived by her brother, Alan F. Krupp, MD, of Newton, MA (formerly of Manchester); nephew Peter Krupp, and his wife Vicki, of Needham, MA; nephew Larry Krupp of Arlington, MA; niece Susan Krupp, and her husband Eric Brown, of Lexington, MA; niece Karen Cheyney, and her husband Scott Rebhun, of Grantham, NH, and seven great-nieces and -nephews. Nancy is also fondly remembered by her devoted caregivers and friends at MARC, including Tracey, Sylviu, Paul, Delci, Carolyn, Peter, LaToya, Sharkithia, Kathleen, Kaitrina and so many others. A private graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Beth Sholom Memorial Park in Manchester. On Tuesday from 4:30-5:50 pm, a virtual shiva will be held with Nancy's family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MARC, Inc., 151 Shelton Road, Manchester, CT 06042. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.manchesterfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020
