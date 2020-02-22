Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
View Map

Nancy L. Bailey


1941 - 2020
Nancy L. Bailey, 79, of Southwick, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Nancy was born in Laconia, NH on February 4, 1941. She grew up in Rockville, CT the oldest of seven children. Nancy graduated from Rockville High School and shortly after enlisted in the United States Navy. She was very proud to have served in the Navy. She spent her career working as a legal secretary and worked for the CIA as well as in the private sector. Nancy is survived by her loving son Perry Alan Phillips and his wife Sukana. In addition, she is survived by her siblings and spouses, Linda Zutter, Lynette and Richard Thornburg, Sally and Brian Frederick, Gail and Jim Pillow, Mary Jane and Jerry Welch, and Alan and Wendy Morse. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children who all held a special place in her heart. She was predeceased by her parents, Lucile Morse, Arthur Morse, and Hector Carrier and her brother-in-law, Tony Zutter. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM at the funeral home, concluding with military honors. Interment will take place in the family plot in Tilton, NH in the spring. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 22, 2020
