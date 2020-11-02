1/1
Nancy L. Houghton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. (Sherman) Houghton, 90, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020 at HOCC Bradley. Nancy was born on February 15, 1930 in Meriden to the late Lucius and Irene (Fay) Sherman and had been longtime Southington resident. Nancy loved being with and helping people. When her sons were young, she took pride in being a den mother for the cub scouts. In the 1980's, Nancy attended Tunxis Community College to become a drug and alcohol abuse counselor, eventually working at the VA Hospital in Newington and Rocky Hill and assisting local police on rape cases. She also studied and received her diploma as a Paralegal. Over the years, Nancy worked at Fafnir in New Britain in the late 40s and as a waitress at the Meadowlands Restaurant in New Britain, the Makris Diner on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington and helped manage a drive-in movie-theatre. In her later years, she loved watching the UCONN girls play and the Patriots football team. Nancy is survived by her 4 children, Debra Houghton and her husband Richard DiCosimo of Southington, Craig Houghton and his wife Robin Trahan of Columbus, GA, Brett Houghton and his wife Heather Wacker of Springfield, MO and Lisa Williams of St. Joseph, MO; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, one niece and several nephews. She was predeceased by her son Daryl M. Houghton. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Family and friends who cannot attend are welcome to join the livestream of the service by visiting https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/17773448. Calling hours will be held before the service from 11 a.m. – 12 noon at the funeral home. Face coverings are required at all times. Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved