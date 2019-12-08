Home

POWERED BY

Services
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:30 PM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Reed Obituary
Nancy L. Reed, 71, of Stafford Springs, beloved wife to Gerald Reed, entered into Eternal Rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the comfort of her own home. She was born in Rutland, VT, the loving daughter to the late Edward and Edith (Daniels) McCann. Nancy worked as a clerk with the post office. She enjoyed trips to the casino and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, Gerald, she is survived by a son, Gerald B. Reed; four brothers, Robert, Edward, Daniel, and Thomas McCann; and five beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley, Ryan, Levi, and Silas. Nancy was predeceased by a son, David M. Reed and a brother, William McCann. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Joan Talley, Lila Smith, and the staff at Trinity Health of NE, for their care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06071. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 pm. Donations in memory of Nancy may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -