Nancy (Jacobs) Labbe, of Ellington, CT, dearly loved wife of 51 years of Wendell Labbe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 4, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on November 26, 1947, in East Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Alice and George Jacobs. A graduate of the inaugural East Catholic High School Class of 1965, Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. A stay-at-home mother as well as a skilled and talented seamstress, she enjoyed a wide variety of art and crafting, especially making collages, découpage, embroidery, and drawing. She loved music and sang as a member of the Vernon Chorale for over a decade. Besides her husband, Wendell, Nancy leaves her three children and their families: her daughter Melissa and her husband David Smey, and her sons Willie Labbe and Andrew Jason (AJ) Labbe. She also leaves one grandson, Dakota, and one great-grandson, Dakota, Jr. She is survived by her brothers, George Jacobs and his wife Linda of Collinsville, and Peter Jacobs and his wife Jessie of Brooksville, Florida, her sister-in-law Deborah Murasso and her husband Raphael of Andover, and predeceased by her sister, Judith Railton, of Hobe Sound, Florida. Arrangements are private. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com