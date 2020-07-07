1/1
Nancy (Jacobs) Labbe
Nancy (Jacobs) Labbe, of Ellington, CT, dearly loved wife of 51 years of Wendell Labbe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 4, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on November 26, 1947, in East Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Alice and George Jacobs. A graduate of the inaugural East Catholic High School Class of 1965, Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. A stay-at-home mother as well as a skilled and talented seamstress, she enjoyed a wide variety of art and crafting, especially making collages, découpage, embroidery, and drawing. She loved music and sang as a member of the Vernon Chorale for over a decade. Besides her husband, Wendell, Nancy leaves her three children and their families: her daughter Melissa and her husband David Smey, and her sons Willie Labbe and Andrew Jason (AJ) Labbe. She also leaves one grandson, Dakota, and one great-grandson, Dakota, Jr. She is survived by her brothers, George Jacobs and his wife Linda of Collinsville, and Peter Jacobs and his wife Jessie of Brooksville, Florida, her sister-in-law Deborah Murasso and her husband Raphael of Andover, and predeceased by her sister, Judith Railton, of Hobe Sound, Florida. Arrangements are private. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 7, 2020.
July 6, 2020
Nancy was a wonderful lady, always filled with smiles and tenderness when I would pay a visit. She was also one of the best seamstresses I knew, always willing to help me mend and fix an article of clothing. Nancy will be missed by many, including myself, but she will always be in our thoughts and hearts.
Love April xoxo
April
