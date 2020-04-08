|
|
Nancy Lee Barnes Wray Coffin Defeyter, a most gracious and kind woman, passed away on March 30, 2020. Nancy was born on February 17, 1928 in Bristol, CT to Lillian H. and Harry C. Barnes. She was a sister to Oliver, Edith, Wallace and Harry Barnes and is survived by Wallace. Nancy attended Westover School and received an Associates Degree from Sweet Briar College. In 1956, Nancy and her husband Sid Wray, along with their three children, moved from Bristol to southern California, where they had four more children. Nancy was involved in a number of activities in southern California, including serving as President of the Affiliates at the Webb Schools in Claremont, CA. Her favorite activity, though, was to fill in at first base or as tight end in one of our endless games on the front lawn. Nancy's greatest adventure occurred in 1969 when she and her husband Rush Coffin purchased a ranch near Merrill, OR, which they named the WC Ranch, and moved the whole brood there. As she had for her whole life, Nancy jumped right into community service in Merrill and Klamath Falls. She was a member of Chapter FF PEO, the Assistance League and also worked with Hospice for a time. Nancy had a real passion for OIT and served as a Board member of the Foundation from 1999 to 2016. She co-chaired the Scholarship committee for seven years with Gerda Hyde and became an Oregon Tech Foundation Emeritus Director. The Nancy B. Coffin Scholarship was established to provide financial assistance to students. There have been 13 recipients so far. As the consummate traveler, Nancy enjoyed trekking in China, biking in France, visiting penguins in Antarctica, fishing for the elusive Tyee in British Columbia, being at the finish line of the Iditarod and taking a train through Siberia. She treasured her time on her boat, the Nantucket, with family and friends and entertaining at her home in April Point, British Columbia. However, Nancy's life was not without heartache. Her precious daughter Ellen died in 1989 and she was widowed three times. Her first husband Sid, the father of her seven children, died in 1965. Her second husband S. Rush Coffin, died in 2003 and her third husband Don Defeyter passed away in 2013. Nancy's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the recipients of her many great gifts of love and guidance. Nancy is survived by her six children Michael, Nancy, Mark, Steve, Susan and Judy. She also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. We can only hope to live as fully and to be surrounded by as much love as she was. She will be truly missed. There will be no service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the OIT Foundation, Chapter FF PEO or the Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Road, Bristol, CT 06010.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020