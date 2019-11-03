Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Nancy Lopez Obituary
Nancy Lopez, 45, passed away on Wednesday October 30, 2019; at home surrounded by people who loved her. Anyone one who had the pleasure of knowing Nancy, knows how amazing, helpful, compassionate and sassy she was. She loved with all her heart and she will be missed dearly. Nancy will leave behind her foster mom and sister Elfrieda Buttemeyer and Brenda Rodriguez and devoted cousin Elisette Nieves. She also leaves a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday Nov. 5th at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor at 11:00 am with visitation prior to from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. Family would like to extend gratitude to the manager, staff and nurse at FAVARH's Main st group home for making her last days memorable. Donations can be made in Nancy's name to FAVARH at https://favarh.org/give/donate.html For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
