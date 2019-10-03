Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
1944 - 2019
Nancy Lu Blount, born, June 21, 1944, Muncie, IN; died September 25, 2019; daughter of late Wayne and Mary Blount; survived by brother, Larry Blount, of Centreville, MD and sister, Susan B. Hobbs, of Jamaica Plain, MA. Nancy grew up in Barkhamsted, where she attended elementary and high school. She graduated from the University of Hartford. She resided in West Hartford and worked for the Connecticut State Library for her entire working career. She retired in 2001. While she never worked as a commercial artist, she produced many needlepoint works treasured by friends and family. She was an award winner for original art from the Connecticut River Valley Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Embroiderers Guild. Donate to CRVC-EGA, and mail to Linda Berry, Treasurer, at the following address: 343 Seabury Drive, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Molloy Funeral Home has care of private arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
