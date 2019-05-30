Nancy Marie Foley (Thompson), 44, of Newington, CT, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, with her family by her side. Nancy was born on April 15, 1975 in Hartford, CT. She enjoyed working in the construction industry for many years, most recently at Tilcon. Nancy loved music, attending concerts, amusement parks, antiques, and adventures with her family and friends. A loving and devoted mother, she leaves her son, Eric Foley of East Berlin. She also leaves her father, Bertrand Thompson and his long-time girlfriend Diane Lessard of Quebec, her mother, Nicole Foley (Gagnon) of Hartford, her sister, Jennifer Goddu and husband James Goddu of Stratford, her long-time boyfriend, John Sukatski of Southington and his family, and her former spouse and father of her son, Scott Foley of East Berlin. Nancy will also be forever remembered by her nieces, her extended family in Quebec, and her dear friends old and new. In keeping with Nancy's wishes, no services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to The Connecticut Breast Health Initiative, 185 Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 30, 2019