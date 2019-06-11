Nancy M. Scalora, 81, a longtime former resident of East Windsor, passed away on Saturday June 8, 2019 in West Hartford. Born on December 23, 1937, in Belvedere, Sicily, Nancy was the daughter of the late Paolo and Gaetana (Mancarella) Longo and the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Michael Scalora. A woman of faith, she was a former parishioner of St. Catherine's Church in Broad Brook. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Nancy was the foundation of her home and she was passionate about caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking wonderful meals for them and she met their needs before her own. She was a loving caretaker to her husband Michael, especially during his years of declining health, and his passing deeply saddened her. Nancy is survived by her children, Jo-Ann Scalora of Terryville, Paul Scalora and his partner Lee Girard, of Berlin, Tina Roy and her husband John of Newington and Anna Maria Boucher of Brookfield, MA, her five grandchildren, Tiburon Scalora, Michael Scalora, Christina Scalora, Zachary Roy and Marissa Scalora and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first born child, Joseph Scalora in 2013. She was also predeceased by her brother, Salvatore Longo. Relatives and friends are invited to call on the family on Friday morning, June 14, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Nancy will be lovingly laid to rest beside her husband in St. Catherine's Cemetery in the Broad Brook. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary