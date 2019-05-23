Nancy Macdonough Jennings passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Jackson, Michigan at the age of 89. She was born to Wellington C. and Beatrice (Wasson) Macdonough on November 6, 1929, at her family's home in Wethersfield.Nancy met Lawrence E. "Larry" Jennings and quickly became sweethearts when they attended Wethersfield High School. Nancy graduated from Lasell College in Auburndale, MA, married Larry in 1951, and worked as an executive secretary until her first child was born.Nancy was the mother of five children: Diane (Jim) Otten; twins Debbie (Larry) Pruitt and David (Pam) Jennings; Donna (Scott) Duschen; and Laura (Kyle) Stagnito. Eight grandchildren who lovingly called her Nana: Jamie Voss, Jeremy Otten, Julia Moles, Jessica Fries, Hannah McMunn, Maddie Jennings, Mariah Stagnito and Olivia Stagnito. She was extremely proud of her 13 great-grandchildren: Elijah, Eva, Peter, Joseph, Malachi, Caleb, Samuel, Jax, Mae, Naomi, Levi, Esther, and Alex. She also had many nieces and nephews that were very special to her.Larry's career took them to various places from the East Coast to the Midwest before being transferred to Danville, IL where they lived for 23 years. They moved to Jackson, MI in 1983. Nancy and Larry spent many years as snowbirds in Marco Island, Fl. Community service was a major part of Nancy's life. She participated in numerous service clubs and interest groups. She received the Love, INC "Dolsens Volunteer of the Year" Award in 2015. Nancy was active in her church and proud to serve as the first woman elder. She was trained and served as a Stephen Minister. Nancy became an avid tennis player while living in Danville and played into her 70s. She excelled as a bridge player and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Richard Pomroy, Larry's brother and sister-in-law Gordon and Diane Jennings, and great-grandson Jax Moles.A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday (May 28) at 11 a.m. at the First Church of Christ, 250 Main St, Wethersfield. There are no calling hours and burial will be private in Village Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Love, INC, P.O.Box 1831, Jackson, MI 49204, First Presbyterian Church of Jackson, MI, 743 W. Michigan Avenue, Jackson, MI 49201, or to the , 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 23, 2019