Nancy Mae Albanese
1935 - 2020
Nancy Mae (Darley) Albanese passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born October 29, 1935 to Floyd and Emiline Darley. Nancy was partners in life and business for forty-one years with Fran Schiro. They owned the Canine Clipper dog grooming shop in Old Saybrook, CT. Nancy loved life to the fullest and was a great NY Yankee and UCONN fan. She leaves behind her sister Lynda and husband Stan; Brother Dwayne and his wife Sam; and her brother Ken; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces whom she adored, and many great friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity and just be kind to one another. D'Angelo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 11, 2020.
