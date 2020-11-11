Nancy Mae (Darley) Albanese passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born October 29, 1935 to Floyd and Emiline Darley. Nancy was partners in life and business for forty-one years with Fran Schiro. They owned the Canine Clipper dog grooming shop in Old Saybrook, CT. Nancy loved life to the fullest and was a great NY Yankee and UCONN fan. She leaves behind her sister Lynda and husband Stan; Brother Dwayne and his wife Sam; and her brother Ken; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces whom she adored, and many great friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
and just be kind to one another. D'Angelo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.