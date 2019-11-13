Home

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
Keney Park Pond House
383 Edgewood Street
Hartford, CT
Nancy Mae Cooper


1935 - 2019
Nancy Mae Cooper Obituary
Nancy Mae Cooper, 84, born on July 2, 1935 in Bessemer, AL, departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A memorial service will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1:00PM – 6:00PM at Keney Park Pond House, 383 Edgewood Street, Hartford, CT 06112. Special thanks to the staff at Bloomfield Health Care Center, especially Olive Coke. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. S #4b, Southington, CT 06489 or the , 114 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. To see a full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 13, 2019
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
