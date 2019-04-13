Nancy June (Goldenthal) Max, 93, formerly of West Hartford and current resident of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 9th 2019 in Delray Beach. She was the beloved wife, for 54 years, of the late Sidney Weber Max who passed away on April 13, 2002. Nancy was born March 13, 1926 in Hartford to Samuel Goldenthal and Dorothy (Margulies) Goldenthal. Nancy graduated Weaver High School 1943, Hartford College for Woman 1945 and Western College for Woman in Ohio 1947. Her motto in life which she lived by, don't worry about things you have no control over, and if you don't expect anything you won't be disappointed. Nancy worked at Hall High School in Dr. Dunn's office and retired in 1988. She believed in giving back to the community in which you lived. She delivered Meals on Wheels, assisted in the classroom at Newington Children's Hospital and was on the boards of the Woman's Auxiliary at Mt. Sinai Hospital and the Hebrew Home. In 1990 she moved to Delray Beach Florida and soon after volunteered at the Delray Beach Public Library for 15 years. She leaves behind her sons Jeffrey & Nance Max of Round Lake NY, David Max of Delray Beach Florida, Peter & Carol Max of Clifton Park NY, 6 cherished grandchildren Courtney & Keith Grahm of Round Lake NY, Jesse & Jessica Max of Round Lake NY, Lauren Max & Michael Lipp of Miami FL, Ben & Michelle Max of Troy NY, Rachael Max of Irvine Ca, Elizabeth Max & Brian Adwar of New York NY, 3 adored great grandchildren Zelak, Ezra & Henry, her companion in later life Albert Parseghian, and her sister Carole Aronson of Newton, Ma along with many nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her son Mitchell Weber Max. A funeral service will be graveside with Rabbi James Ponet officiating on Sunday April 14, at 11:00AM at the Emanuel Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike (intersection with Jordan Lane), in Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Hospice by the Sea Inc., 1531 W. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, FL, 33486. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, Inc., West Hartford. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary