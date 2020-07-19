Nancy Mullins DiBattista, 49, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born on June 18, 1971, daughter of Robert and Donna (Belanger) Mullins. Nancy graduated from Farmington High School in 1990. In 1999, she married Michael Dibattista, and was welcomed into another family with love and kindness. Later to be divorced, but always friends, Nancy and Mike raised their son with unconditional love, compassion and opportunity. Nancy loved pools and beaches with Angelo, Reeses Cups, family barbecues, vacations in Maine, ocean sunsets, sand between her toes and iced coffee, but with no cream. Nancy enjoyed Angelo's trivia, and admired his progress in school. Her dream was to see him continue his education after high school. She said many times that he changed the world the day he was born. Nancy was our Hero, a shoulder, an advocate and an icon. She responded to Mom, Nan, Peanut, Cuz and to anyone that needed her. She will always be our Hero. Nancy is survived by her loving son, Angelo M. Dibattista of East Windsor, CT; three siblings, Robert A. Mullins of West Hartford, CT, Shelby M. Rousseau and her husband, Mark of Phillips, ME, and Kimberly M. Bonenberger and her husband, Terry, of Nederland, TX; a special cousin, Kate S. Gross of Bloomfield, CT, the loving father of her son, Michael Dibattiista of East Windsor; three nieces, Cree Rousseau, Bailey Mullins, Alysha Bonenberger; two nephews, Noah Rousseau and Macquire Mullins; a great nephew, Clayton Rousseau, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Nancy is predeceased by her father, Robert E Mullins; her mother Donna B Mullins; her grandparents and special aunt, Nancy J. Belanger. A celebration of Nancy's life will be later in the summer when the time is right. Her family asks that you celebrate life by considering to be an organ donor. Life. Precious.



