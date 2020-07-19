1/1
Nancy Mullins Dibattista
1971 - 2020
Nancy Mullins DiBattista, 49, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born on June 18, 1971, daughter of Robert and Donna (Belanger) Mullins. Nancy graduated from Farmington High School in 1990. In 1999, she married Michael Dibattista, and was welcomed into another family with love and kindness. Later to be divorced, but always friends, Nancy and Mike raised their son with unconditional love, compassion and opportunity. Nancy loved pools and beaches with Angelo, Reeses Cups, family barbecues, vacations in Maine, ocean sunsets, sand between her toes and iced coffee, but with no cream. Nancy enjoyed Angelo's trivia, and admired his progress in school. Her dream was to see him continue his education after high school. She said many times that he changed the world the day he was born. Nancy was our Hero, a shoulder, an advocate and an icon. She responded to Mom, Nan, Peanut, Cuz and to anyone that needed her. She will always be our Hero. Nancy is survived by her loving son, Angelo M. Dibattista of East Windsor, CT; three siblings, Robert A. Mullins of West Hartford, CT, Shelby M. Rousseau and her husband, Mark of Phillips, ME, and Kimberly M. Bonenberger and her husband, Terry, of Nederland, TX; a special cousin, Kate S. Gross of Bloomfield, CT, the loving father of her son, Michael Dibattiista of East Windsor; three nieces, Cree Rousseau, Bailey Mullins, Alysha Bonenberger; two nephews, Noah Rousseau and Macquire Mullins; a great nephew, Clayton Rousseau, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Nancy is predeceased by her father, Robert E Mullins; her mother Donna B Mullins; her grandparents and special aunt, Nancy J. Belanger. A celebration of Nancy's life will be later in the summer when the time is right. Her family asks that you celebrate life by considering to be an organ donor. Life. Precious.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
Loving mother & family member. Great memories RIP Prayers.
John & Beverly DiBattista
Family
July 17, 2020
I was floored when I heard that you left us. You were a big part of my life and I will never ever forget you.I will always remember the childhood memories and your awesome laugh. R I P cousin love ya
Jason Towne
Family
July 17, 2020
My Condolences to Angelo, Mike, and Nancys extended family.

Nancy brought smiles to family gatherings.
She was an amazing mom to Angelo.
Nancy you will be missed. Rest In Peace!

Angels wings carried you away.
In our minds and hearts you will always stay

With love and sympathy

Nick DiBattista Jr.
Nicholas DiBattista
Family
July 17, 2020
It is our honor to have known Nancy for many years she had a very kind heart & sweet disposition. We enjoyed many wonderful conversations & occasions together with her, Michael, Angelo & family & on Facebook and we made many beautiful memories well keep them safe in our thoughts & hearts forever. She is no longer suffering amen. Nancy RIP. Condolences to Angelo, Michael, her siblings, family & friends You are well missed & wont be forgotten
Peter & Rosemarie Gosselin
Family
July 17, 2020
My wife and I never met your sister, but if she was anything like you or Vicea Versa, she was a remarkable, loving, caring human being!!
Our hearts go out yo you and entire family, friends,.
We have you in our ♥ hearts, prayers & thoughts.
May God Bless you all and Welcome her home!
Please call on us should you need anything!!
With Love
Gary & Patricia Langille
Friend
July 17, 2020
Never met you but heard all good things from your Sister Kim. Sending prayers of healing to the family. I am sure she will be missed but still be in every beautiful sunset.
Brenda and Dennis Morosin
Friend
July 17, 2020
I am so sorry to hear. Nancy had the biggest heart and always cared for all of us. She was a amazing mom and always cared for others before herself. She will now be comforted in heaven with mom and dad.
Alison Gaffney
Family
July 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Was looking forward to seeing cousin Nancy at Belanger reunion. Rest in peace Nancy.
Terry Belanger Elsdon
Family
July 16, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to Angelo & Michael and Nancy's siblings and extended family.
We always felt a closeness to Nancy. She was a wonderful, caring Mom to Angelo helping him to succeed and overcome many obstacles. There bond as mother and son and friendship was strong. Nancy you will be missed. Rest in peace!
With love & sympathy,
Elly Dougherty
Elly Dougherty
Family
July 16, 2020
Nancy was such a kind and gentle soul.
She will be deeply missed.
Much love to Angelo, Shelby, Rob, Kim and time the rest of the family.
My heart is with you.
Sue
Suzanne West
Friend
