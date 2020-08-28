Nancy Mussman

Nancy (Blumberg) Mussman, 92 years of age, of Farmington, CT, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was the widow of Bernard Mussman. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Minnie (Aronson) Blumberg. Nancy graduated from Weaver High School, Hartford, CT in 1945 and attended Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, NY. She spent winters in FL with her son. She leaves her devoted son, Spencer E Mussman of New Britain; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Frederick H Mussman, her brother, Frederick Blumberg and her sister, Estelle Blumberg. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Beth Alom Cemetery, 48 Allen Street, New Britain with Rabbi James Rosen officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Baypath College, 588 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow, MA 01106 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Nancy, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
